Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Atotech worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of ATC opened at $24.29 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.