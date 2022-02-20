Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUR. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

COUR stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.