Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,974,274,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 100,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $53.20 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

