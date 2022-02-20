Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $339.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.11.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,626 shares of company stock worth $6,108,514. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.