Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,341 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,341 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

NYSE:CMA opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.