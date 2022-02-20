Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.28 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 48.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

