BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.68. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.