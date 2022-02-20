BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERE.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$405.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

