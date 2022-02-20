Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. 2,184,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,740. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,709,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

