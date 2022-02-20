Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $72.29. Approximately 7,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,427,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $32,709,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

