Bytom Price Up 18.1% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $49.50 million and $5.70 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.00289997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,736,398,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,639,593,219 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

