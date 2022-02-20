Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 7,347 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 39,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,966,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

