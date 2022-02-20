Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 72 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $436.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.31 and a 200-day moving average of $455.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

