Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $937.26 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $936.01 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,452.49. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

