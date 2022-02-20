Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $264.04 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

