Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $442.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

