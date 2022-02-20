Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

MRK stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

