Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,439.88

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,439.88 and last traded at $1,443.38, with a volume of 278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,462.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,610.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,786.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 104.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $30,974,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

