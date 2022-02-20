Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.19 on Friday. Caesarstone has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $419.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTE. StockNews.com downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caesarstone by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,893,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caesarstone by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesarstone by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.