Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given New GBX 221 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.13.

CRNCY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

