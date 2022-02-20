CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.86) to €4.20 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.18 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

