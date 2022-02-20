CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.87 or 0.06865502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.80 or 0.99899474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051283 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

