Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 9th

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$652.65 million and a PE ratio of 48.81. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.17.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.3800002 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

