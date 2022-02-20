California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 42,575 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.91 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.