California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Nielsen worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 332,160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Nielsen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nielsen by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

