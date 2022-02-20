California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.29 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Universal Display worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 532.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,058 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $17,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $137.62 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $135.84 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $172.18.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

