California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,517 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $253,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $27.96 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.