California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,851 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 709,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

