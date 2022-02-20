California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,785 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $71.48 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

