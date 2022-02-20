California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Littelfuse worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

LFUS stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,832 shares of company stock worth $1,780,300 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

