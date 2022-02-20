Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

LIN stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.40. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

