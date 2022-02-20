Cambridge Trust Co. Has $25.19 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $206.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $205.18 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

