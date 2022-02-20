Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 681,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,904 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 321,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

