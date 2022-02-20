Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

