Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 370 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.