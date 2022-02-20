Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 370 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.