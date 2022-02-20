Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.00 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

