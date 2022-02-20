Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $100.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

