Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $640.42 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,091.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,350.41. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

