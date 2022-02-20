Canaccord Genuity Group Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $266.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $345.00 to $266.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

