Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$173.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.42.

TSE CM opened at C$160.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$114.27 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.3300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

