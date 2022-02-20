Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.17.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.30. The company had a trading volume of 171,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,397. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$29.20 and a one year high of C$41.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.42.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.