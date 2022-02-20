Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on iBio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for iBio in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18).

Get iBio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBIO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -5.66. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iBio by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.