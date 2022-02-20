CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 676,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.9 days.
CPAMF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
