CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 676,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.9 days.

CPAMF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

