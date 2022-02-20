Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. Cormark raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock remained flat at $C$5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.52.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

