CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $608.21

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.21 ($8.23) and traded as high as GBX 614.50 ($8.32). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 594 ($8.04), with a volume of 81,690 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.93) target price on shares of CareTech in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £673.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 608.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

