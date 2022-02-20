Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CARV opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

