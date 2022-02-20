Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.23.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

