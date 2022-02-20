CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 95,030 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

