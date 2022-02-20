Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

