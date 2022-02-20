Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $13.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CLBT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 163,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

